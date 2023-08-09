Fubo: The action movie with Gerard Butler that you can watch for free in the US

Scottish actor and producer Gerard Butler has worked steadily in Hollywood, building a career with many box office hits. Known mostly for appearing in romantic comedies, dramas and action films, he is certainly an audience favorite.

[Watch movies online for FREE on Fubo in the US]

Among his notable movies, we can include “300,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” the “Has Fallen” series, “P.S I Love You” or “The Ugly Truth.” He also lent his voice for the animated “How to Train Your Dragon” series.

While you can find several of his action thrillers on Netflix, such as “London Has Fallen,” you can also enjoy some of his movies for free. And one that is available to do so is the action drama “Machine Gun Preacher.” Check out how.

How to watch ‘Machine Gun Preacher’ with Gerard Butler online for free

“Machine Gun Preacher” is a biographical action-drama film that centers around Sam Childers, a former gang biker turned preacher and how he tried to protect the children of South Sudan from Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) with the help of Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).

The movie was based on Childers’ book “Another Man’s War”, as well as Ian Urbina’s Vanity Fair article “Get Kony.” The script was written by Jason Keller, and Marc Foster directed the film. Michelle Monaghan and Michael Shannon also star.

You can watch the movie for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. In order to access the film, you have to sign up using the link above and you will be able to enjoy this and other movies.