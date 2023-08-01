Fubo: The action thriller and mystery with Adam Sandler that you can watch for free

It was to be expected that the union between Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers would end in an international hit like Uncut Gems. The action thriller was released in 2019 and received great accolades and ovations.

[Watch Uncut Gems online free in the US]

The story is set in New York’s diamond district, where Howard Ratner, the charismatic celebrity jeweler, makes a series of high-stakes bets and must pay off a major debt, with adversaries stalking him all the time.

Although it is not the first time that the actor and comedian immerses himself in the dramatic genre, this was considered one of the most important roles of his long career in the film industry.

How to watch Uncut Gems online for free

Uncut Gems premiered almost three years ago and not only starred the comedian, but was also star-studded with Julia Fox, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and Idina Menzel. It is currently part of Fubo‘s catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / crime section.