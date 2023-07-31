Gerard Butler stars in Angel Has Fallen, one of the most popular thrillers of recent years. The iconic 300 actor was joined by Frederick Schmidt, Danny Huston and Morgan Freeman in the film directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

[Watch Angel Has Fallen online free in the US]

The story follows Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the president and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to discover who the real threat is.

The filmmaker co-wrote the screenplay with Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook. The action franchise has several installments, some of which have been led by the star, while others are spin-offs. Here, check out how to watch it…

How to watch Angel Has Fallen online for free

Angel Has Fallen is not only one of Gerard Butler‘s most popular thrillers, but it was trending until recently. It is currently available to watch through several services, but one of them offers it for free. This is Fubo.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.