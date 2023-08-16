Fubo: The action thriller with Henry Golding and Daniela Melchior that you can watch for free

Henry Golding and Daniela Melchior joined forces this year to create one of the most anticipated action thrillers for fans of the stars. The actor portrays Morgan in Assassin Club, the film directed by Camille Delamarre.

The story follows an assassin who receives a contract to kill seven people around the world, only to discover that the targets are also assassins who have been hired to kill him.

Thomas Dunn (Triggered and The Ungodly) is the one who wrote the screenplay. Of course, the cast was filled with major figures of the genre, such as Sam Neill, who is also known for Invasion and Jurassic Park.

How to watch Assassin Club online for free

Assassin Club was released in May of this year and competed with titles like The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Despite not having significant box office earnings, it has become one of the most-watched movies on streaming. Currently, it is available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.