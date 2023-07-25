Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer has arrived in cinemas and it has made a splash in the box office with grossings of $82 million in the domestic market. The film stars Cillian Murphy, with an ensemble cast full of familiar faces, including Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. However, a supporting actor that is also receiving praise is Josh Hartnett.

In Oppenheimer, Hartnett portrayed Ernest Lawrence, a nuclear physicist who is mostly known for his work on uranium-isotope separation for the Manhattan Project. This is the first time that Hartnett worked with Nolan, who recently confessed that he was interested in him for the role of Batman in Batman Begins (2005).

Hartnett has worked in several acclaimed movies of the 90s and early 2000s such as The Faculty, The Virgin Suicides, Pearl Harbor or the rom-com 40 Days and 40 Nights. But, if you want to watch him in one of his most recent roles, this is the film you must check out (and you can do so for free!).

Wrath of Man, the action thriller to watch free on Fubo

From director Guy Ritchie, ‘Wrath of Man’ is a heist action thriller. It follows H, a new cash truck driver in Los Angeles whose thwarting of a robbery leads to his skillset with guns and mysterious past being questioned.

The movie stars Jason Statham in the titular role, with the rest of the cast consisting of Hartnett, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Chris Reilly, Laz Alonso, Raúl Castillo, DeObia Oparei, Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood.

Ritchie co-wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, and it’s loosely based on 2004 French film Cash Truck. You can enjoy this movie on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. You just have to sign up with the link above, and then you will be able to find the film in the “movies” section of the platform.