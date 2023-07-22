Fubo: The action thriller with Liam Neeson and Florence Pugh that you can watch for free online

Liam Neeson (Taken), already an expert in the field of action thrillers, joined forces with Florence Pugh (Dune) to make one of the most watched thrillers of all time: The Commuter.

[Watch The Commuter online free in the US]

The story follows an ex-cop insurance salesman, Michael MacCauley, who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute to work. Jaume Collet-Serra directed the project.

Multiple stars have made cameos and have been present in the film, which lasts about two hours. Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Killian Scott, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are among them.

How to watch The Commuter online free

The Commuter, one of the thrillers in trend, is available in several platforms but one of them has it available for free and online. This is Fubo, which has several titles of this genre within its extensive catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.