Fubo: The action thriller with Rachel Weisz and Benedict Cumberbatch that you can watch for free

Rachel Weisz and Benedict Cumberbatch joined forces in 2010 to make one of the most popular action thrillers of the time: The Whistleblower. This was one of the most acclaimed films of the actress and this week it has become a trend.

The story is a biopic of sorts and is based on the experiences of Kathryn Bolkovac, a Nebraska police officer who served as a peace officer in post-war Bosnia and publicly denounced the United Nations for covering up a sex trafficking scandal.

Vanessa Redgrave, Monica Bellucci, David Strathairn, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Luke Treadaway joined the stars as part of the main cast. Here, check out how to watch the thriller for free…

How to watch The Whistleblower online for free

The Whistleblower was directed by Larysa Kondracki and she also wrote the screenplay, along with Eilis Kirwan. Currently, the suspense and action thriller is part of several services, but only one can be watched for free. This is Fubo.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / thrillers section.