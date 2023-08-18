Fubo: The classic thriller with Henry Fonda that you can watch for free

Henry Fonda was not only one of the most well-known actors, but he was also a pioneer in the film industry. He starred in 12 Angry Men, the popular crime thriller that debuted in 1957 and was directed by Sidney Lumet.

The story of the critically acclaimed courtroom drama follows a jury member who tries to prevent a miscarriage of justice by compelling the rest of the jury to reconsider the evidence.

The screenplay was written by Reginald Rose. The project was nominated for three Oscars during the 1958 ceremony. The cast was filled with prominent stars, including Lee J. Cobb, Martin Balsam and Jack Klugman.

How to watch 12 Angry Men online for free

12 Angry Men was one of the acclaimed films that left a mark in history. The father of popular actress Jane Fonda was a highly recognized figure, especially after starring in the thriller, which is currently available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / classics section.