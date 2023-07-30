Fubo: The crime drama series that is trending and you can watch for free online

One of the most recognized genres is the Western, who has evolved to include contemporary settings while still using Old West themes, or motifs. Actually, some of the best TV shows of recent years are from the genre such as ‘Yellowstone’ or ‘Better Call Saul.’

[Watch series online for free on Fubo in the US]

However, one of the best was Justified, a FX series that aired from 2010 and 2015. It received eight Emmy nominations, and two wins for performances (Margo Martindale and Jeremy Davies).

Justified was set in the Appalachian mountains area of eastern Kentucky, specifically Harlan County. It follows Deputy Raylan Givens, who has his own Wild West-style methods of upholding justice. And now, you can watch a spin-off that has recently been released and it’s one of the trending series right now.

City Primeval, the trending spin-off of Justified

‘Justified: City Primeval’ is a miniseries that follows the story of the original ‘Justified.’ It follows Givens, with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role, who is pursuing The Oklahoma Wildman, who has been eluding the Detroit police force.

The series was developed by showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner. The story is inspired by Elmore Leonard novels City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and Fire in the Hole. It received generally positive reviews from critics like his predecessor, which is considered one of the best TV series of the 2010s.

When are new episodes coming out and how to watch it for free?

So far, three episodes have been released and new episodes air on Tuesdays, 10/9c on FX. You can stream it for free on Fubo, if you sign up for the seven-day free trial. All the episodes will be released the following day on Hulu. The finale (episode 8) will air on August 29.