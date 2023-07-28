Fubo: The crime thriller with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau that you can watch for free

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is one of the industry’s best-known actors, especially after years of playing one of Game of Thrones‘ most important characters, Jaime Lannister. Now he’s leading a 2011 thriller.

Headhunters was released several years ago and continues to be one of the most popular action/crime movies created by the producers of Millennium. It was nominated for a BAFTA award and was directed by Morten Tyldum.

The story follows a reputable headhunter who risks everything to get his hands on a valuable painting in the hands of an ex-mercenary. Everybody wants something. Nobody gets it for free. Not without stepping over corpses.

How to watch Headhunters online free

The action thriller, suspense and crime thriller not only received a 2013 BAFTA nomination, but has become one of the most popular of its genre. Headhunters is currently part of the Fubo catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / thrillers section.