War movies have a unique ability to capture the intricate human experiences of conflict, bravery, sacrifice, and the profound consequences of war, all while immersing audiences in pivotal historical moments. It’s no wonder that these films often earn praise from critics.

In recent years, a slew of war movies has garnered widespread acclaim, including notable titles like “1917,” “Dunkirk,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Fury,” and the German remake of “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

However, let’s shine a light on a lesser-known gem that delves into the more recent conflict in Ukraine. The movie premiered in 2022 and has garnered favorable attention from critics, boasting an impressive 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For those intrigued, check out how you can watch it for free.

‘Sniper: The White Raven,’ a war film you can watch for free

“Sniper: The White Raven” is directed by Marian Bushan, in his feature film debut. The movie was written by Bushan and Mykola Voronin. It won the 11th competition of the Ukrainian State Film Agency.

The movie follows a former Ukrainian physics teacher who, after suffering a senseless tragedy at the hand of invading soldiers in the Donbas region in 2014, renounces his peaceful way of life and seeks revenge. Upon joining the military and earning a coveted spot as a sniper, he sets his sights on an elite Russian sniper whose elimination could change the tide of the conflict.

You can watch it for free in the United States on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. To sign up and access the film, you can click on the link above. Another option to stream this movie in the US is Hulu.