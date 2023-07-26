Fubo: The drama thriller with Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara that you can watch for free

Rooney Mara gave one of the best performances of her career in 2009, when she joined forces with Daniel Craig to star in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, one of the most acclaimed and recognized thrillers on the big screen.

[Watch The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo online free in the US]

The actress was nominated for an Oscar, but failed to take home the statuette. However, the film did win a golden award for Best Achievement in Film Editing and several other nominations.

The story follows journalist Mikael Blomkvist, who with the help of young hacker Lisbeth Salander, searches for a woman who has been missing for over forty years. Here, check out how to watch the iconic production…

How to watch The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo online free

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was first released in 2009 and was directed by David Fincher, who is known for works such as Gone Girl, Zodiac, Seven and The Social Network. The film is currently part of Fubo‘s catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.

Stellan Skarsgård, Christopher Plummer, Steven Berkoff, Robin Wright, Joely Richardson, Goran Visnjic, Geraldine James, Donald Sumpter, Per Myrberg and Tony Way are some of the actors that make up the cast.