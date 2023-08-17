Fubo: The drama with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper you can watch for free

Bradley Cooper will star alongside Carey Mulligan in the upcoming Leonard Bernstein’s biopic “Maestro,” which he also directed. While we wait to see this pair in one of the most anticipated films, let’s revisit another of his most fruitful collaborations with another amazing actress, Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence and Cooper have starred together in four films. The most known is the comedy “Silver Linings Playbook,” for which both got Academy Awards nominations and Lawrence won the award for Best Actress.

They also appeared together in the historical black comedy “American Hustle,” alongside other renowned actors such as Christian Bale and Amy Adams, as well as the dramedy “Joy.” And the last movie in which they shared the screen, and which you can watch for free, is…

‘Serena,’ the drama film that you can watch for free

“Serena” is a drama movie based on the 2008 novel of the same name by author Ron Rash. The film is set in Depression-era North Carolina, and follows the barren wife (Lawrence) of an ambitious timber baron (Cooper) sets out to murder the woman who bore her husband an illegitimate son. You can watch this movie online for free on FUBO, thanks to their seven-day trial without cost.

The rest of the cast includes Rhys Ifans, Sean Harris, Toby Jones, Sam Reid, David Dencik, Conleth Hill, Blake Ritson, Ned Dennehy, Charity Wakefield, Michael Ryan, Kim Bodnia, Ana Ularu, Bodil Jørgensen, and Douglas Hodge.

Under the direction of Susanne Bier, the film, unfortunately, failed to impress critics. Although Cooper and Lawrence’s acting garnered praise from many, the cinematography and script left much to be desired according to numerous reviewers.