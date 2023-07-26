Fubo: The drama with Kevin Spacey that you can watch for free

Kevin Spacey starred in one of the classic dramatic thrillers that was released in 1999 and changed history: American Beauty. The film, directed by Sam Mendes and scripted by Alan Ball, managed to take home five Oscars.

The story follows a sexually frustrated middle-class father suffering a mid-life crisis after falling in love with his daughter’s best friend. The thriller fell into the drama and midlife crisis category, according to Flix Patrol.

The 64-year-old actor played Lester Burnham and was joined by many great stars. Among them were Annette Bening, Thora Birch, Wes Bentley, Mena Suvari, Peter Gallagher, Allison Janney and Chris Cooper.

How to watch American Beauty online free

American Beauty, the iconic movie that won five Oscars in 1996, gave Kevin Spacey one of these great awards. Currently, the title is part of Fubo‘s catalog, along with several of the actor’s other hits.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / romance section.