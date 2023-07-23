Fubo: The dramedy with Michael Cera and Julianne Moore that you can watch online for free

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has finally arrived in cinemas and the response has been astounding. With a $155 million grossing in its opening weekend, it’s already the biggest opening for a woman director ever, and the best of 2023 so far.

While the trio Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling have received most praise, there’s one character that has started to gain a huge following online: Michael Cera’s Allan. So, it’s also time to give this actor his flowers, and you can do so by watching one of his less known performances.

Cera is mostly known for movies such as ‘Superbad,’ ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ or ‘Juno,’ but in this film, which you can watch for free, he shines in a supporting role, just as he does in Barbie. Here, check out more about this dramedy starring Julianne Moore.

Gloria Bell: How to watch it for free

‘Gloria Bell’ is a dramedy that was released in 2019, and it follows a free-spirited woman who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor. After meeting Arnold on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, which will make her grapple with the struggles of family and identity.

Moore plays the titular character, while Cera plays her son Peter. The rest of the cast consists of John Turturro, Caren Pistorius, Brad Garrett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rita Wilson, Sean Astin, and Holland Taylor.

The movie was written and directed by Oscar-nominee Sebastián Lelio. It also has rave reviews, with critics praising Moore’s performance, as well as the movie’s mood and narrative.

You can watch the movie online for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. In order to be able to do so, you must click on the link above and join the trial. Then, you will find the film on the “movies” section or look for it on the search bar.