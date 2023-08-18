Fubo: The fantasy thriller with Kate Hudson and Ed Skrein that you can watch for free

Kate Hudson and Ed Skrein teamed up with Jeon Jong-seo to create one of the most intriguing fantasy thrillers of 2021, titled Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. The movie was written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour.

[Watch Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The story follows a young woman with psychokinetic powers that breaks out of a Louisiana asylum and makes her way to New Orleans, where she falls into the city’s netherworld of misfits and miscreants.

The cast is filled with major industry stars, but some weren’t always the first choice. This was the case with Skrein, who joined the project after Zac Efron left the film.

How to watch Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon online for free

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is one of the latest films released by Kate Hudson, the actress known for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Currently, the thriller is available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the sci-fi / fantasy section.