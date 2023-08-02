Director Steven Soderbergh is behind one of the greatest heist comedies of all time, Ocean’s Eleven. However, that’s not his only exploration of the genre. He also directed a film that stars Adam Driver and Channing Tatum, and that you can watch for free.

Actually, Tatum is one of his frequent collaborators, as Soderbergh also directed (and produced) two Magic Mike movies. Also, the actor is known for his roles in similar comedies, such as 21 Jump Street.

On the other hand, Driver is most known for his dramatic roles and, of course, his stint in the Star Wars franchise. But he also has showcased his funny side with movies such as What If. So, check out everything about this thrilling heist comedy.

Logan Lucky, a heist comedy to watch for free

Soderbergh directs “Logan Lucky,” a film that was released in 2017. The movie stars Tatum, Driver and another unlikely comedic actor, James Bond star Daniel Craig. The cast is completed by Riley Keugh, Katie Holmes and Hilary Swank.

The film follows a group of blue-collar workers planning a robbery during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. With its clever plot, delightful characters, and unexpected humor, “Logan Lucky” offers a fresh and enjoyable take on the heist comedy genre.

You can watch it for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. In order to be able to watch the movie, you must sign up for the trial with the link above and then you will able to find it on the “movies” section of the page.