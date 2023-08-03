Fubo: The horror movie with Elizabeth Banks that you can watch for free

Elizabeth Banks is the one who starred in a 2019 horror thriller that played with viewers’ minds and disturbed more than one. David Yarovesky is who directed Brightburn, while James Gunn was one of the producers.

[Watch Brightburn online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The synopsis portrays only one question: What if a child from another world landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero for humanity, he proved to be something much more sinister?

Brian Gunn and Mark Gunn, the brothers of the iconic Marvel and now DC director, wrote the screenplay. The Hunger Games actress was joined by David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Christian Finlayson and Matt Jones.

How to watch Brightburn online for free

Brightburn is one of Elizabeth Banks‘ classics that continues to be one of the actress’ most watched and is available on several platforms, but only one of them offers it for free, which is Fubo (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the horror section.