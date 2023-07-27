Science fiction movies about aliens have dominated the horror genre for many years and have even created mega important franchises. Alien is one of them, whose first film was directed by Ridley Scott (Gladiator and Blade Runner).

[Watch Alien online free in the US]

Although horror stories are not always given much recognition, this one came along in 1979 to change the game and the industry. It was scripted by Dan O’Bannon (The Return of the Living Dead) and Ronald Shusett (Total Recall).

The year after it debuted on the big screen, it earned two nominations at the Oscars, taking home a golden award for Best Effects, Visual Effects. Here, check out how to watch the first installment…

How to watch Alien online for free

Alien was not only one of the most important films of Sigourney Weaver and Tom Skerritt, but it marked a before and after in the horror film industry. It was so popular that it managed to create an entire franchise.

It is currently available in multiple services but only one of them is known to offer it for free. This is Fubo, which has several titles of this style in its catalog, especially those of the saga.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the horror section.

The story follows the crew of a commercial spacecraft, who encounter a deadly life form after investigating an unknown transmission. John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton and Ian Holm are some of the main actors.