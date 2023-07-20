Thrillers are one of the most popular genres of movies and series. Thanks to a mix between suspense, drama and mystery, these kinds of stories definitely serve as an entertaining watch. And, if you also add strong performances to the mix, well, even better. Here, we’ve got a recommendation with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.

Kidman has been one of the strongest performers of her generation. While it’s true that she is a versatile actor and can shine in different genres, she is known for her roles in thrillers such as ‘The Others,’ ‘Before I Go To Sleep,’ or the TV series ‘Big Little Lies.’

On the other hand, Farrell has also found success in his acting career. Once a heartthrob, he is currently one of the most-respected performers, recently getting his first Oscar nomination for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’ So, if you want to watch the pair in a electrifying movie, keep reading.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the thriller you can watch for free on Fubo

‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ is a psychological horror thriller film directed by the respected filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. Apart from Farrell and Kidman, it also stars Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Alicia Silverstone, and Bill Camp.

Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou wrote the script, and the story was inspired by the ancient Greek tragedy Iphigenia in Aulis by Euripides. It follows a cardiac surgeon who introduces his family to a teenage boy with a connection to his past, after which they mysteriously begin to fall ill.

You can watch it for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free-trial. In order to access the film, you must click on the link above and join the trial. Then, you can find the film in the “movies” section.