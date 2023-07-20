Fubo: The most talked about sci-fi thriller on social media that you can watch for free

Project Almanac is one of the most popular titles in the science fiction and thriller genre. Despite having been released in 2015, it still continues to set trends and has become one of the most watched movies in the last week.

Virginia Gardner is one of the actresses in the cast, along with Jonny Weston, Sam Lerner, Allen Evangelista, Amy Landecker and Sofia Black-D’Elia. The star recently released a rom-com, Beautiful Disaster, with Dylan Sprouse.

Dean Israelite directed the film, which is based on a screenplay written by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman. Here, check out how to watch the gripping adventure story online and for free, through one of the most popular platforms…

How to watch Project Almanac online free

Social networks have been talking about Project Almanac and the hype for its narrative that has become one of the most watched of the week. Fubo is the service that has it in its catalog to watch for free and online.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the sci-fi / thrillers section.

The story follows a group of teenagers who discover the secret designs to build a time machine and so they do. However, they soon lose control of the situation and things get really chaotic when they try to fix the present in the past.