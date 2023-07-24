Florence Pugh is currently one of the most in-demand actors right now. She is enjoying acclaim for her appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which recently opened in cinemas and grossed over $80 million in the domestic market. However, Pugh is no stranger to being in great movies.

The British actress has built a great career in only a few years in Hollywood. She received an Oscar nomination for her role as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, and she has starred in movies such as Midsommar or Lady Macbeth.

She has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova in Black Widow. Pugh will reprise the role for the upcoming Thunderbolts too. However, before being one of the biggest stars, she made her feature debut in an independent film that you can watch for free.

How to watch free The Falling with Florence Pugh and Maisie Williams

The Falling is a 2014 mystery drama film starring Pugh and Maisie Williams (Games of Thrones). The movie follows a mysterious fainting epidemic that strikes several students at an all-girl’s high school in late-1960s England.

Pugh and Williams play best friends Abigail Mortimer and Lydia Lamont, respectively. The rest of the cast includes Maxine Peake, Monica Dolan, Greta Scacchi, Mathew Baynton, Joe Cole, Morfydd Clark, Lauren McCrostie and Hannah Rose Caton.

You can watch it for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. In order to get the gift, you have to sign up with the link above and you will be able to find the film in the “movies” section of the page (or searching for it).