Claire Foy has appeared in several acclaimed projects such as Netflix’s series “The Crown,” as well as the drama “First Man,” alongside Ryan Gosling and the thriller “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” However, one of her most recent projects is this Oscar-winning drama you can watch for free.

The movie is directed by Sarah Polley. The Canadian filmmaker is known for projects such as “Away from Her” (2006), which won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Director and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay; as well as “Take This Waltz” (2011) and the documentary “Stories We Tell” (2012).

For the film we’re talking about, Polley also adapted the screenplay from a novel by Miriam Toews, and she took home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie was also nominated for Best Picture at the Ceremony.

´Women Talking,’ the Oscar-winning film to watch for free

“Women Talking,” inspired by Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name, fictionalized real events that took place in Bolivia between 2005 and 2009. Apart from Foy, it stars Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand.

The story centers on a collective of women residing within a traditional Mennonite community, wherein they find themselves victims of organized sexual assault. As the authorities step in, these women grapple with the resurfacing of their distressing encounters, leading them to confront challenging choices ahead.

