Fubo: The period drama with Emma Mackey that you can watch for free

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is the biggest movie of the year so far, with a box office grossing of $400 million worldwide in its opening days. The ensemble cast is filled with many interesting actors, such as Issa Rae, Hari Nef or Emma Mackey.

[Watch movies online for free on Fubo]

Mackey is mostly known for her role in the Netflix series ‘Sex Education,’ in which she plays feminist, combative and smart student Maeve. However, this French-British actress is only starting his career, and has already appeared in several films.

One of them is the period rom-com ‘Eiffel,’ in which she plays Gustave Eiffel’s love interest Adrienne Bourgès. Another one is the mystery thriller ‘Death on the Nile,’ in which she has a supporting role. But, this period piece is her first film lead role and you can watch it for free.

Emily, the story of Emily Bronte with Emma Mackey

Mackey portrayed English writer Emily Brontë in this fictionalized tale of her life in “Emily,” a 2022 movie directed and written by Frances O’Connor. The story follows a fictional romantic relationship with the young curate William Weightman.

Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling, Amelia Gething, Adrian Dunbar and Gemma Jones also appear in supporting roles. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and it received positive reviews, praising Mackey’s performance.

You can watch it for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. You can access it by singing with the link above, and then you will be able to find the film on the “movies” section of the page (or through the searching bar).