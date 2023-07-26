Adam Driver (Marriage Story and Star Wars), one of the industry’s top actors, joined a star-studded, A-list project in 2019. The Report, written and directed by Scott Z. Burns, is one of the most acclaimed thillers.

The story is set in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and follows CIA agents who use extreme interrogation methods against anyone they suspect. Annette Bening, Jon Hamm and Corey Stoll are some of the stars that accompany the actor.

The film managed to take home four awards and 13 nominations in total. Bening, the American Beauty actress, was nominated for a Golden Globe almost three years ago for her role as Senator Dianne Feinstein in the story.

How to watch The Report online free

The Report, the hit of 2019 that lasts almost two hours, is not only available on several services, but there is one that is offering it for free. This is Fubo and has been part of its catalog for quite some time.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / thrillers section.