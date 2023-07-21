Private Lessons is one of the most popular romance movies of the 80’s and also one of the most controversial today. At the time it was classified as a rom-com and has received an R rating for its content suitable for adults.

The story follows an immigrant maid who seduces a 15-year-old boy and later fakes her own death as part of her driver’s blackmail scheme, but problems arise when the two begin to fall in love.

Sylvia Kristel stars in the film, alongside Eric Brown and Howard Hesseman. The screenplay was written by Dan Greenburg, while Alan Myerson and James Fargo directed. Here, check out how to see the title…

How to watch Private Lessons online free

Private Lessons is currently available on several platforms but only one of them offers it to users for free and online. This is Fubo, one of the most complete services among its peers.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the comedy / romance section.