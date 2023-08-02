Many years after her stint as Bella in the Twilight series, Kristen Stewart has paved her way to become one of the most respected actresses of her generation. The Oscar nominee has worked with renowned directors such as David Cronenberg, Olivier Assayas and Tim Blake Nelson.

Of course, one of her most celebrated roles was the one of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, for which she received her first Academy Award nomination. However, if Stewart shines in one genre, it’s thrillers and you can watch one of them for free.

It’s one of her most recent movies, apart from Crimes of the Future and Happiest Season. In it, she stars alongside Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller.

Underwater, a Kristen Stewart film you can watch on Fubo for free

Underwater is a horror sci-fi movie that is set in 2050 in a dystopian future. The movie follows a group of workers on a drilling facility at the bottom of the ocean that face a life-or-death situation after disaster strikes.

The movie is directed by William Eubanks, and it was released in 2020. You can watch it for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The only thing you have to do is sign up with the link above, and then search for the film in the “movies” section of the page.