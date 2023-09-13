Fubo: The sci-fi thriller with Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe you can watch for free

Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe star in this 1995 sci-fi thriller that you can watch in the United States for free. The film is the first collaboration between the actors, as they later starred in the acclaimed “American Gangster” (2007), directed by Ridley Scott.

Washington’s career spans several decades, and it includes many must-watch titles such as “Glory,” “Philadelphia,” “The Hurricane,” “Flight,” or “Training Day,” for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor, among others.

Meanwhile, Crowe also won the Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to “Gladiator” (2000), and has several celebrated movies such as “As Beautiful Mind,” “The Nice Guys” or “State of Play.” So, here, check out this less known sci-fi thriller with these stars.

‘Virtuosity,’ the sci-fi thriller with Russell Crowe and Denzel Washington

The movie is titled “Virtuosity,” and it was directed by Brett Leonard, who is known for The Lawnmower Man (1992). The movie follows Parker Barnes (Washington), a former cop imprisoned for avenging his family’s murder, is enlisted to test a VR program designed to catch a computer-generated criminal named SID 6.7 (Crowe), who mimics dangerous criminals. When SID escapes into reality, Barnes must stop the ruthless entity before it wreaks havoc.

The rest of the cast features Kelly Lynch, Stephen Spinella, Louise Fletcher, William Fichtner, Costas Mandylor, Kevin J. O’Connor, Kaley Cuoco, Christopher Murray, Mari Morrow, Johnny Kim, Heidi Schanz, Traci Lords, and Gordon Jennison Noice.

Where to watch ‘Virtuosity’ for free in the US?

If you wish to watch ‘Virtuosity’ for free, you can do so on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. In order to access the trial, you can sign up using the link we provide and you will also be available to watch more movies, series and live sporting events.