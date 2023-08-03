Fubo: The sci-fi thriller with Jonathan Rhys-Meyers is trending and you can watch it for free

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, one of the actors best known for starring in Match Point with Scarlett Johansson and Brian Cox, plays the title character in Wifelike, one of the most-watched sci-fi thrillers.

The story follows William, who is assigned an artificial human as a companion designed to behave like his late wife. But in the struggle to end exploitation, an organization attempts to sabotage his programming.

James Bird directed and wrote the screenplay. The film was released last year and was rated R, due to its explicit content, violence and scenes of nudity. Here, check out how to watch the thriller on streaming…

How to watch Wifelike online for free

Wifelike made its big screen debut last year and despite not having received very good reviews at first, it managed to win the hearts of some viewers.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the sci-fi section.