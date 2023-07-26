Tom Holland is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the British actor has been working hard to build a career outside the iconic character. And he has had some wins and misses.

[Watch movies online free on Fubo in the US]

Most recently, he starred and produced AppleTV+’s drama series ‘The Crowded Room,’ in which he played a man being interrogated after being involved in a crime in the 70’s New York. The series received mostly negative reviews, but it has been one of the most-watched shows on the platform.

Holland has also starred in dramas such as ‘Cherry,’ and ‘The Devil All The Time.’ However, he also appeared in this sci-fi thriller in which he starred opposite Star Wars’ actor Daisy Ridley. Here, check out more about this movie.

Chaos Walking, the sci-fi thriller with Tom Holland to watch on Fubo

‘Chaos Walking’ is a dystopian sci-fi thriller based on Patrick Ness’ novel The Knife of Never Letting Go (2008). The movie follows a young man who lives in a dystopian world in which there are no women, and all the creatures can hear each other’s thoughts. However, when one woman crash-lands on the planet, he does everything to protect her.

The movie was directed by Doug Liman, with Ness and Christopher Ford adapting the screenplay. Apart from Holland and Ridley, it stars Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo.

You can watch it for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. In order to enter the trial, you have to sign up with the link above and then you will able to find the film on the “movies” section of the page.