Fubo: The space drama with Brad Pitt that you can watch for free

Brad Pitt (Bullet Train) has a career that boasts a filmography with more than 20 hits. In one of them, which debuted in 2019, the actor dives deep into space and must survive from non-human forces.

The story of Ad Astra follows astronaut Roy McBride, who travels to the far reaches of the solar system in search of his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet.

James Gray directed the film, based on a script he co-wrote with Ethan Gross. The 59-year-old star was not the only star, as he was accompanied by Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, John Ortiz, Liv Tyler and John Finn.

How to watch Ad Astra online free

Ad Astra was one of the most popular films of 2019 and not only garnered 13 awards and 73 nominations, but one of them was an Oscar in 2020. Brad Pitt’s project is currently available in the Fubo catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / thrillers section.