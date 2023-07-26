Fubo: The special with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett that you can watch for free

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett developed a great friendship over the years. Despite the wide age difference between the stars, they were very close until the 96-year-old singer’s last days.

In 2021, they released a musical special that was made into a movie called One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Directed by Alex Coletti, the project honors the artists’ musical legacy and relationship.

The special was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards last year, but failed to take home any of them. The concert coincided with Bennett’s 95th birthday celebration, so many figures were present in the audience.

How to watch the special with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett online free

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performed one of the most important concerts made into a movie, where they not only showed the audience what their friendship was like, but also sang some of their best known hits as a duet.

The title was filmed at Radio City Music Hall in August and is currently available on Paramount+ (7-day free trial) for several countries, but in the case of the United States, it is part of the Fubo catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the movies / music section.