Fubo: The sports drama with Samuel L. Jackson and Channing Tatum that you can watch for free

In 2005, a young Samuel L. Jackson and Channing Tatum joined forces to make one of the most emotional basketball movies of recent years: Coach Carter. The stars were 55 and 23 years old at the time of filming.

The story of the film follows the controversy surrounding high school basketball coach Ken Carter after he benches his entire team for breaking their academic contract with him.

Mark Schwahn and John Gatins developed the script, while Thomas Carter directed. The filmmaker is known for great works, but one of the most recent is the American Gods series with Ian McShane.

How to watch Coach Carter online for free

The sports drama movie, which received 3 awards and 15 nominations, is available on several services but one of the most popular is Fubo, which has multiple titles of this style.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / sports section.