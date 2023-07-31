Fubo: The suspense thriller with François Cluzet that you can watch for free

François Cluzet was one of the actors of the moment during the mid 2000’s, especially after he starred in one of the best known suspense thrillers, Tell No One, directed by Guillaume Canet.

The story tells of an accidental discovery near a doctor’s property that reopens the painful wounds opened 8 years ago with the murder of his wife. It was one of the most popular stories of 2006 and took home more than ten awards.

The filmmaker himself collaborated with Harlan Coben and Philippe Lefebvre to write the screenplay. The 67-year-old actor was accompanied by stars such as Marie-Josée Croze, Nathalie Baye and Kristin Scott Thomas.

How to watch Tell No One online for free

Tell No One arrived in 2006 and joined the list of hits starring François Cluzet. It was so popular that it managed to become a favorite title among viewers at the time. Now, the film belongs to Fubo‘s catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / suspense section.