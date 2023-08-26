Fubo: The trending action-crime movie with Ansel Elgort and Lily James that you can watch for free

Lily James and Ansel Elgort were not the only big actors involved in Baby Driver, quite the opposite. The film was directed by Edgar Wright, who is known for being responsible for Last Night in Soho.

[Watch Baby Driver online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The story follows a young getaway driver who, after being coerced into working for an organized crime boss, becomes entangled in a doomed heist. The cast also included Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx.

The movie was so acclaimed that it managed to receive three nominations at the Oscars during the ceremony held in 2018. Additionally, it took home a total of 43 other awards.

How to watch Baby Driver online for free

Baby Driver premiered on the big screen in 2017 and has not only been a box office success due to its cast but also because its story captivated hundreds of viewers. Currently, the film is available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action section.