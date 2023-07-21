Zombie movies have become popular again after a while of absence. One of the best known was World War Z with Brad Pitt and this year The Last Of Us series. However, neither of these were trending this week worldwide.

This time it’s Train to Busan, a South Korean production that first saw the light of day in 2016. Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok and Jung Yu-mi are some of the Asian stars who gave the present in the story.

Sang-ho Yeon (Seoul Station and Peninsula) is in charge of directing the project, which received 35 awards and 39 nominations in total. The filmmaker himself wrote the screenplay, along with Joo-Suk Park (Talchul: Project Silence).

How to watch Train to Busan online free

Train to Busan is currently available on several platforms but only one of them offers it to users for free and online. This is Fubo, although it is also part of the Peacock catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the sci-fi / horror section.

The story is set after martial law is declared when a mysterious viral outbreak brings Korea to a state of emergency. Those traveling on an express train to Busan, a city that has managed to fend off the viral outbreak, must fight for their own survival.