Fubo: The trending action thriller with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx that you can watch for free

Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio combined their talents to make one of the most popular films in Quentin Tarantino‘s filmography, which took home two Oscars during the 2013 ceremony.

Django Unchained follows the story of a freed slave who, with the help of a German bounty hunter, sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.

The film established itself as one of the best releases of 2012 and is now a film industry classic. The cast was full of big names, including Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson and Kerry Washington.

How to watch Django Unchained online for free

Django Unchained is not only a classic, but one of the iconic films for which acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is known. The Western-style action thriller is available to watch via Fubo (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action section.