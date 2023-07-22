Cyberpunk-style titles are not usual in the platform catalogs, so users were quite surprised when this film production, scripted by James Cameron (Avatar and Terminator), became trending.

[Watch Alita: Battle Angel online free in the US]

Robert Rodriguez was in charge of directing the project, while Laeta Kalogridis and Yukito Kishiro assisted the Titanic director in writing the dialogues. Several big stars lent their voices to the main characters.

The movie caused such a revolution in 2019, especially for its incredible visuals, that it took home 10 awards and 25 nominations. Among them two Hollywood Critics Association and five Visual Effects Society Awards.

How to watch Alita: Battle Angel online free

Alita: Battle Angel was one of the most revolutionary and popular movies of 2019, which is why it is currently still a favorite of many. This one is not only available on various platforms, but you can watch it for free through Fubo.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / sci-fi section.

The action-packed story is about the journey of self-discovery of a young girl who wants to discover the truth about who she is and fight to change the world, called Alita.