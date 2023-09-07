Fubo: The trending drama series you can watch for free in the US

There’s a new British historical fiction drama that is trending in the US, and you can watch it for free on FUBO (seven-day free trial). The series, which just recently premiered, it’s based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles novels.

The series is “The Winter King,” which premiered on MGM+ and, according to Just Watch, it is one of the most popular series of the week. In their Top 10 ranking in the US, the show is the sixth, behind “Only Murders in the Building” (fifth, Hulu) and “Who is Erin Carter?” (fourth, Netflix).

On the other hand, Netflix’s “One Piece” is the number one series of the ranking. But, if you want to know more about “The Winter King,” check out the plot, cast and schedule of new episodes, and how to watch it for free.

‘The Winter King,’ one of the most popular series this week

“The Winter King” is a reinterpretation of the Arthurian legend, set against the backdrop of Post-Roman Dark Age Britain. In this tumultuous land, the once-exiled warlord Arthur is absent, Merlin has vanished, and Saxon invaders threaten the realm while an unprotected child-king occupies the throne.

Within this turbulent setting, we encounter a self-absorbed and unpopular Lancelot, a cunning and ambitious Guinevere, a Merlin who leans more toward Druidic pursuits than mystical wizardry, and Mordred, Uther’s legitimate heir and grandson poised for the throne. The tale is narrated by the aged Saxon-born monk, Derfel Cadarn, to Igraine, a young queen, long after Arthur’s demise.

What is the release schedule of ‘The Winter King’?

Episode 1 – 20 August 2023 (US)

Episode 2 – 27 August 2023

Episode 3 – 17 September 2023

Episode 4 – 24 September 2023

Episode 5 – 1 October 2023

Episode 6 – 8 October 2023

Episode 7 – 15 October 2023

Episode 8 – 22 October 2023

Episode 9 – 29 October 2023

Episode 10 – 5 November 2023

Who is in the cast?

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon

Stuart Campbell as Derfel Cadarn, the narrator of the story

Ellie James as Nimue

Steven Elder as Bishop Bedwin

Valene Kane as Morgan, Arthur’s half-sister

Simon Merrells as Gundleus, King of rival kingdom Siluria.

Ken Nwosu as Sagramor

Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys

Daniel Ings as Owain

Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin, a politician, powerful, enlightened, and absolute.

Eddie Marsan as Uther, High King of all Dumnonia

Where can I watch ‘The Winter King’ for free?

You can watch ‘The Winter King’ for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. To sign up, use the link above and enjoy movies, series and live sports. On the other hand, the series is also available to stream on MGM+.