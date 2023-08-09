Mel Gibson has proven, with time and success, that he is not only a great actor but also one of the best directors of the decade. It was he who made Apocalypto, one of the most acclaimed films about the Mayans.

[Watch Apocalypto online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The story is set in the Mayan kingdom, as it faces its decline and a young man (Rudy Youngblood) is taken on a dangerous journey into a world ruled by fear and oppression.

The film starred a large cast, including stars such as Gerardo Taracena and Raoul Max Trujillo. In 2007 it was nominated for three Oscars and a BAFTA Award, but took home none. Here, check how to see the trending title…

How to wacth Apocalypto online for free

Apocalypto was released in 2006 and quickly became one of Mel Gibson‘s most popular films, as well as one of his most acclaimed. It is currently available to watch online in the Fubo catalog (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the thrillers section.