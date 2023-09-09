Fubo: The trending rom-com with Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon that you can watch for free

Drew Barrymore (Charlie’s Angels and Never Been Kissed) and Jimmy Fallon (Taxi and Guys with Kids) joined forces to create one of the romantic comedies that would become a global classic of the 2000s.

The project was directed by Bobby and Peter Farrelly, and behind the scenes, Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel and Nick Hornby were responsible for adapting the screenplay for the big screen.

A curious fact about the movie is that the opening day sequence was filmed on September 4, 2004, with Stephen King throwing the first pitch of the game, which the Red Sox lost, ending a streak of 10 consecutive victories.

Fever Pitch, the classic rom-com that never goes out of style

Fever Pitch not only features one of the most well-known television presenters and one of the most talented actresses in the industry as its leads, but it was also one of the most acclaimed romantic successes of 2005.

The story follows a successful woman who believes she has finally found the perfect guy. Everything seems perfect until the baseball season begins, and she has to compete with the Boston Red Sox, the guy’s true passion.

Where to watch Fever Pitch online for free in the US?

If you want to watch Fever Pitch for free, the best option is Fubo, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action section.

Despite receiving some mixed reviews, the majority were positive, and many specialized critics acknowledged the excellent chemistry between the leads. Some said, “While it may not be a home run, it has enough charm and on-screen chemistry between the two leads to make it a solid success”.