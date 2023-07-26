Fubo: The trending thriller with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe that you can watch for free

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe were cast to star in one of the most popular dramatic thrillers of recent years, which has won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Cinematography.

The Lighthouse was released in 2019 and follows two lighthouse keepers trying to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

The film was directed by Robert Eggers, one of the industry’s most acclaimed filmmakers who has been responsible for such hits as The Northman with Alexander Skarsgård and The VVitch with Anya Taylor-Joy.

How to watch The Lighthouse online free

The Lighthouse not only has more than 30 awards and 130 nominations, but has been called one of the most acclaimed stories of recent years. Robert and Max Eggers wrote the screenplay.

