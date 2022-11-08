It’s the perfect time of the year to start getting in the Holiday mood. Here, check out all the new Christmas movies coming to your favorite streaming service in 2022: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, AppleTV+ and more.

It’s November and it’s the perfect time of the year to start getting in the Holiday mood. And what a better way to do that than with a perfect, cozy Christmas movie? Many channels, such as Hallmark and Lifetime, have already started their Holiday programming. However, here, we’re going to make a list about the new films on streaming.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated Christmas movies for this year is Netflix’s “Falling For Christmas,” which will also serve as Lindsay Lohan’s comeback to film. The trailer is already out and, as you could expect, is a romantic comedy which will follow all your favorite tropes.

However, other streaming services such as AppleTV+ and HBO Max also have releases for this Holiday season. Check out all the Christmas movies that are coming to streaming in 2022, and don’t miss anything!

All Christmas movies premiering on streaming in 2022

Netflix

Falling for Christmas (Thursday, Nov. 10)

Christmas With You (Thursday, Nov. 17)

The Noel Diary (Thursday, Nov. 24)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Friday, Dec. 2)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Sunday, Dec. 25)

AppleTV+

Spirited (Friday, Nov. 18)

HBO Max

A Christmas Story Christmas (Friday, Nov. 18)

A Christmas Mystery (Thursday, Nov. 24)

Holiday Harmony (Thursday, Nov. 24)

A Hollywood Christmas (Thursday, Dec. 1)

Prime Video

Something From Tiffany’s (Friday, Dec. 9)

Discovery+

A Christmas Open House (Friday, Nov. 11)

Designing Christmas (Friday, Nov. 11)

A Gingerbread Christmas (Friday, Nov. 11)

One Delicious Christmas (Friday, Nov. 11)

Disney+

The Santa Clauses (Wednesday, Nov. 16)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Friday, Nov. 25)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Friday, Nov. 25)

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (Friday, Dec. 2)

