On November 8th, with the Full Moon a total lunar eclipse will take place. Here, check out what is teh spiritual meaning of this event according to astrology and what rituals are the best for this day.

On November 8th, a total lunar eclipse will take place. This kind of event can only happen during a Full Moon, when the sun fully illuminates the surface. While it doesn’t have an astronomical special meaning, when we talk about astrology this event is key.

This lunar eclipse will be the last until 2025, and it will be visible in North America, Middle East, Asia and Australia, as well as some places in South America. November's full moon is known as the Beaver Moon, as these are preparing for winter.

And, humans, too, are preparing for winter, which is traditionally a time of reflection and change. So, if you want to know how to take advantage of the eclipse, knowing its full spiritual meaning, as well as some rituals to make, keep reading.

Full Moon Eclipse 2022: Spiritual Meaning according to astrology

Per astrologer Monisha “Six” Holmes for Cosmopolitan, Full Moons are usually time for releasing and letting go. This time, the lunar eclipse in Taurus is a major astrological event, and it’s foreshadowing the end to the eclipse season.

According to Holmes, this Full Moon is all about fairness and equity, and it will bring the results in romantic and financial investments. As Venus, which rules Taurus, is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, people will also be thinking on themes related to Venus such as love, money and beauty.

What rituals can I do during the Full Moon in November 2022?

According to astrologer Tanja Brock, for the L’Officiel, the lunar eclipse will help us determine our values, and what things are no longer serving us, so we can say goodbye to them. With that in mind, a good ritual could be writing a letter to find some closure with someone, or reaching out and clearing the air about a situation that we need to put behind us.

You can also write about a situation that's been bothering you or a trauma that you want to leave behind. Per Brock, the best time to do this is when you’re alone. Then, burn the paper (with caution, of course) and then take a bath with rose water and sea salt.

This could also be a good time to do some shadow work, and be aware of your triggers. Also, you can take advantage of the energy and clean your spaces, letting go of things that you no longer need.