Season 19 Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey is one of the finalists on Dancing With the Stars 2022. Here, check out how many Bachelor/Bachelorette alums have won a Mirrorball Trophy.

It’s been quite a season for Gabby Windey on Dancing With the Stars. The Bachelorette star, who recently broke up with her fiancé Erich Schwer, has been one of the most consistent dancers this season and with her pro-partner Val Chmerkovskiy she has reached the final.

Windey was the first celeb this season to get a perfect score (besides Selma Blair with her goodbye-dance), and the nurse has proved that she has the chops to command the ballroom. Thanks to Chmerkovskiy’s fierce choreography, she has won fans' support.

However, Windey is not the first Bachelor/Bachelorette star to compete on the show. From Melissa Rycroft to Matt James, ten other contestants of the reality TV franchise have appeared in the DWTS. Check out who has won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Bachelor and Bachelorette stars that have won Dancing with the Stars

It’s safe to say that the women of Bachelor Nation have outperformed the men on Dancing With the Stars. None of the male contestants have won a season, while three women have been crowned on the show.

The first Bachelor alum to win DWTS was Melissa Rycroft, when she took home the Mirrorball Trophy while competing in the all-star season 15 in 2012. Before, she ended up in third place during season 8.

Then, it was Hannah Brown who claimed the title. The Season 15 Bachelorette was partnered with Alan Bersten during Season 28 of the show. She was then followed by Kaitlyn Bristowe, who took home the trophy during Season 29 alongside pro-partner Artem Chigvintsev.