Game Of Thrones was responsible for making history Sunday after Sunday for 8 years to position itself as one of the most beloved series by fans. However, it could be at risk of losing its crown at HBO to a new product that is already pushing very hard.

From 2011 to 2019, Game Of Thrones became part of an unbreakable and unchanging routine for those who watched it Sunday to Sunday and ended up becoming faithful devotees to its story and characters. Its home, HBO has it clear: it is its most consumed series. However, this could change soon.

There were a total of 8 seasons in which the public was seduced by the charms of this medieval story, adapted from George R. R. Martin's books by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Soon, the new sources of inspiration for HBO fans were recharged in the figures of Daenerys Targaryen and John Snow.

Like every epic audiovisual phenomenon, Game Of Thrones also had its fair share of controversy and complaints. For many of its fans, its final season and its conclusion did not provide the zenith deserved by a story that generated so many passions in those who embraced it week after week.

The series that could unseat Game Of Thrones as HBO's most-watched series

After years of solo dominance, an opponent finally stepped into the ring who may well end up knocking Game Of Thrones out of the ring to take the belt from the most-watched series on HBO's subscription platform. And It is none other than Euphoria!

The television drama written by Sam Levinson addresses issues of adolescence, the stage that often defines a person's psychological and social profile. Es protagonizada por Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane and Alexa Demie, among others.

Euphoria! has just finished its second season and has a third season already on the horizon. On average, 16.3 million people watched each episode of its latest installment. While that may still seem far from the 44.2 million who religiously consumed the episodes of GOT season 8, it's a fact that it's getting dangerously close. This is reinforced by the fact that the teen drama was also the most talked-about series of the decade on Twitter.