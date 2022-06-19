According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is planning another spin-off of 'Games of Thrones'. This time a sequel centered on Jon Snow. Here, check out what we know so far.

‘Games of Thrones’ was an undisputed TV phenomenon during its eight year run (2011-2019) and still the most watched series of HBO. With that level of success, the network is trying to expand the world of Westeros with several spin-off projects.

The prequel, called ‘House of Dragons’, is already coming in August. The show will be set 200 years befores the event of the original, and it’s based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. The series will star Paddy Considine and Matt Smith.

However, there are other ideas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are seven spin-offs underway but the one that has caught the most attention is one center on Jon Snow, the character portrayed by Kit Harrington and who's arc was the most disappointing to fans. Here, check out what we know so far.

Jon Snow’s spin-off: What would the series be about?

From THR’s report, the series, still in pre-production, would take place after the events of GoT, in which Snow exiled himself to the Wall, now destroyed, and joined the Wildlings up North. In the general scheme of things, Jon, whose real name is Aegon Targaryen, killed Daenerys to save the rest of Westeros and Bran is now king.

Will Kit Harrington return as Jon Snow?

According to the report from THR, yes. He would reprise his role if the series moves forward. However, there are plenty of opportunities for other characters to come back. Fans would love to see Arya’s (Maisie Williams) adventures while traveling the west of Westeros. However, there’s nothing official yet.

On the other hand, HBO is planning other prequels for GoT. So far, the titles are ‘9 Voyages’; which would follow adventurer Lord Corlys Velaryon, ‘10,000 Ships’ about Princess Nymeria and ‘Dunk and Egg’, about Ser Duncan the Tall and his trickster squire, Egg.