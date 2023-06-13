Sandbox games are not supposed to be as flashy as conventional games, but Squirrel With a Gun is the exception. This game falls into the category of action and adventure combined with sim shooter.

The game will be available in 2023 for Microsoft Windows, the game developer is Daniel DeEntremont and they used Unreal Engine 5. The requirements are 8 GB Ram, RTX 2060, Windows 7 (64bit), 10 GB disk space.

Squirrel With a Gun is Daniel DeEntremont’s first game on Steam, apparently Daniel is a single developer and not an indie company as it usually is for this type of game that does a lot on a low budget.

Video: Squirrel With a Gun trailer

This game will be available on Steam, the release date is not yet clear but it is expected to be at the end of June, or during the first week of July. Trailer music was created by @PITT_SE.

Apparently Daniel DeEntremont has plans for another video game based on a hitman that haunts the player indefinitely, a permanent endless chase where the victim could be the player or an NPC.