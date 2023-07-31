EA wants players to feel heard, and they recently published a long post on their website titled “Franchise Deep Dive,” where they detailed the list of features that the revamped Franchise Mode will offer for Madden 2024.

However, players still need to test the game themselves to see if EA’s announcements are true. Despite the promising announcements, there is still a lot to prove when the game is finally released to the public.

At least the players who were asking for changes to Franchise Mode were heard. This is good news, as it seems that the developers want the game to be much more successful than previous releases.

What are the new features for Madden 2024 Franchise Mode?

The article published by EA is long, but all the features are detailed. They start by talking about what Training Camp will be, where players can try different types of scenarios called WR Battle, Rushing Attack, and others.

List of features for Franchise Mode: (compiled by @jasrifootball)

A “Training Camp” has been added

Six trade slots instead of 3

Ability to restructure contracts

Talent tree expansion

New “99 club” draft prospects

“Injury prone” draft prospects

Revamped “Progression and Regression” sliders

Ability to do a “snake” fantasy draft

Revamped free agent motivations

Revamped “weekly strategy”

The ability to trade draft picks that are two years away instead of just one

“Cooldowns” and “playcall limits” are now decided by the user instead of being a universal setting

New uniform and team relocations, including out of country locations

“Trade difficulty” slider

Another revamped option has to do with the Commissioner Tools and Settings, which will offer new features such as cooldowns and play call limits that commissioners can apply independently.