The player who appears in a Madden cover is famous and they already have a big contract but that doesn’t mean that EA Sports, the company behind Madden, won’t pay that player a commission for using his image in a cover.

Other companies pay players to do commercials or sign sponsorship deals, but players don’t depend much on what EA Sports can pay them, they mainly give away their image rights for the game.

The most important thing in a Madden game is the cover, the players who appear in the cover are the ones who get the most advertising benefit but that does not mean that EA Sports have to pay them a lot of money to appear in the cover.

When does EA Sports pay players to appear in Madden 24?

Nothing, the players do not receive any type of economic incentive, but the NFL Players Association has the rights to the names and images of the players and they negotiate those rights with EA Sports.

The players who do receive payment are the college football players featured in the EA Sports titles for college football, in 2016 the players received $1,600 each for their images right and it is expected that for the upcoming 2024 edition they will receive only $500.

Sports games are highly popular like CSGO or any other shooter due to the fact that gamers can spend weeks, even months, playing the different modes offered by sports games like league mode, franchise mode, player develop mode, etc.